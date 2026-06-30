The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Sian's avatar
Sian
21h

Unfortunately Cedaka won't seem to go so far as to say Adamiak's charges and prosecution were both entirely false.

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Doris Wise's avatar
Doris Wise
18h

Words are meaningless without action. If Director Cekada truly believes Tate's 20-year sentence was excessive, he should use the authority and influence of his office to help correct it

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