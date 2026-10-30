The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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SIXGUNS's avatar
SIXGUNS
5h

One man's civil resistance can become another man's tyranny when he decides his cause gives him the right to disregard the rights of others.

This mans actions attempting to disarm me are tyrannical, same with those of his associated group.

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
6hEdited

The left has removed all accountability to the sacred, the only way forward (for them) is absolute power. My article yesterday discusses this on the surface level (shameless plug).

A key note, these useful idiots don't understand that once their revolution is won, they face the wall first. There is no light at the end of their tunnel– that "glow" they see is the train coming to take them out.

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