The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Muller's avatar
Eric Muller
1h

An excellent summation of an out of control organization & just 2 of their bad descisions; add Ruby Ridge, ,(&, so many more I can't name the victims). A nightmare every law-abiding 2nd Amendment proponent fears: the 3AM knock (or worse,the "dynamic entry" of a smashed door,flash bangs, screaming,contradictory orders by unidentified men, carrying automatic weapons), on the night a late bedtime made the 'brain fog response' to a percieved home-invasion disjointed ; to Disarm myself,when these goons are trying to hurt me? Are you nuts? &,so my 'compliance ' is slow & now,I'm on the floor,looking up,bleeding ,still trying to understand;( &, croaking, "I need an ambulance" while they are laughing).

Gotta hope,they aren't reading this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1h

Whatever "legitimate" functions the ATF once performed, they are now just an out of control and worse dangerous rogue outfit. It can't be fixed, it just has to be torn down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture