The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
2h

Thanks again for keeping this in a front of mind position. Learning more about Tate, and fleshing him out as a relatable individual should provide greater impetus to his cause. This could be any one of us. He did nothing wrong. Yet he sits in prison. While I have a lot of faith in our current president, he seems to have dropped the ball on this.

Reply
Share
Steve D'Antonio's avatar
Steve D'Antonio
2h

It is inexplicable why, with this administration, Tate has not been pardoned. I just don't get it.

Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture