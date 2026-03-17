(Photo-illustration from licensed Shutterstock account).

by Lee Williams

It is estimated that Iranian police, military and paramilitary forces have murdered more than 36,000 unarmed citizens in the past few months. No one will know the actual number until after the current regime falls.

Some of the victims were simply protesting. Others were murdered because they were caught outside, so their killings were convenient for the government’s henchmen.

Not a single member of the Iranian police, military or paramilitary forces has been arrested much less charged for even one of the 36,000 killings—not a single one.

The current Iranian regime has said very little about the thousands of deaths, but everyone knows the reason. Thirty-six thousand Iranians were murdered simply to make a sick point: Obey the current government or you’ll be shot in the street like a dog.

Iran has no real constitution, much less anything even close to our Second Amendment, so the victims had no chance of fighting back. Personal firearms were seized by the government decades ago.

As a result, the Iranian people became unarmed sheep up against the government’s heavily armed wolves. They stood no chance despite their valor and the righteousness of their cause.

These reprehensible killings can be difficult for many Americans to understand, especially those who don’t fully understand the protections brought by our Second Amendment.

As it stands now in free states, the government cannot order you to turn in your guns and trust that nothing bad will ever happen. This would never happen in Florida, Texas, Mississippi or any other free state, right?

Unfortunately, an anti-gun cancer is spreading across the country, especially in states that were never thought susceptible.

Virginia Democrats just sent a massive collection of anti-gun bills to their governor, but the authors exempted themselves from any legal issues.

“The provisions of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly,” they wrote, ensuring that Democratic lawmakers don’t lose their Second Amendment rights.

Other bright-blue states are following suit. Look at their unconstitutional bills. Almost every single one bans the one weapon and its accessories that gives its owner a fighting chance to defend themselves and their family—the ArmaLite Rife or AR.

The left’s leadership is solely responsible for all of these unconstitutional bills. They want us spending time and money fighting against legislation that was clearly unconstitutional when it was written, much less signed into law. It’s better that, they believe, than proposing our own pro-gun bills. They don’t care that millions of law-abiding gun owners will become criminals—in some states even felons—once the bills become law.

Our Second Amendment protections have been in place for more than 238 years, but anti-gun politicians simply do not care. It remains the only amendment treated with such blatant disrespect by elected officials who took an oath to support and defend the entire Constitution.

I cannot help but wonder what just one of the 36,000 Iranians would say about our current saga, if one of them were still alive. I am pretty confident they would support an individual’s right to keep and bear arms regardless of their political beliefs, because it provides the ability to defend oneself against tyranny in any form, especially from illegitimate politicians who would knowingly arrest or endanger their own constituents if that’s what their political party tells them to do.

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