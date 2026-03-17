The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
18h

Good summation, Lee. Never say it couldn't happen here because an entire political party believes it should happen here. They want to eliminate our God-given rights so we can be totally controlled by a socialist government and forced to do their bidding.

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Ken Windeler's avatar
Ken Windeler
17h

Virginia is a bellwether of the biggest threat to The Second Amendment. That threat isn't the Democrats nor is it the RINOs, it is apathy!

Apathy amongst "We the People" gunowners in particular that do not vote. For some reason it is so easy to post comments online about this and that, but when it's election time, no shows.

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