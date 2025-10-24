The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Tominosky's avatar
Bill Tominosky
1d

I’m selling my weapons. It makes sense to get a hat with a manufacturer’s logo so nobody will mess with me on the streets. I have my eye on a miniature poodle for home protection. I am actually relieved now that I am safer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lee Williams and others
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
1d

Did they remember their pronouns in their bio? Can’t forget those.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture