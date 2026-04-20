By Lee Williams

Things are moving very well in our efforts to free Patrick “Tate” Adamiak from prison, but we need your help.

We need letters—tons of letters—that explain why President Donald J. Trump should pardon Adamiak.

The letters will be included in a package we hope will soon be delivered to the White House.

The letters can come from individuals as well as pro-gun organizations, hopefully both.

Here’s the two addresses to send them to:

Mr. David Warrington

White House Counsel

Office of White House Counsel

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20500

_________________________

U.S. Department of Justice

Office of the Pardon Attorney

950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington DC 20530

Some quick facts about Adamiak’s case:

1. He was investigated and prosecuted by Joe Biden’s ATF.

2. He did nothing wrong.

3. Nothing ATF found in his home was illegal.

4. He had no criminal record.

5. He was an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor.

6. He had orders to report to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) school.

7. He remains extremely patriotic and wants to continue serving his country.

8. There were no “victims” in his case.

9. None of the evidence in his case was functional or even complete.

10. Every item of evidence is still legally sold online.

If you need more information, here’s a list of the 40 stories I have written about Tate Adamiak.

If you need additional help, my cell is 941-284-8553.

Thanks!

Lee

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