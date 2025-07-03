The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
1h

Great and practical write, Sir.

I fear other dogs when walking. I feared for dogs and their owners/claimers when I lived outside Houston, now in the country it's just dogs that have never been confined or restrained.

I have a Shepherd's hook about 7' tall formed of 1-1/2" diameter vine material, I believe.

I feel more confident using that to "pull" an aggressive or curious dog away from mine using the hook. Pepper spray is next-level, especially for numerous dogs, which is not unusual in the country.

The only confrontation I've encountered was when a neighbor's unrestrained dog left it's yard to attack my elderly Shorthair on the sidewalk, leashed. The people were in the front yard and immediately started forming their defense. We split the Vet bills for my dog, not ideal, but....

I honestly don't want to injure the dogs, it's not their fault. But, my dog's safety is paramount.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Scott Jessen's avatar
Scott Jessen
3hEdited

Thanks for this.

I had always planned on just letting go of the leash.

Another situation to consider is eating sloppy (read: "delicious") foods, such as wings and ribs {not the weak kind cooked on venturi tubes, eh, Mark? :) }

I eat mine with my weak hand to keep my strong hand free of grease/sauce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture