The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
3h

Lee — thank you for this, and for the feature this week. The Tate Adamiak case is exactly the kind of story that needs to be told. Twenty years in the Air Force and I never thought I'd see the day where a Navy E-6 gets 20 years for parts that are still legally sold online. O'Kelly's fix is common sense — train the agents, reduce the FEO dependency, and stop treating law-abiding gun owners as the target. Appreciate everything you do for the community.

— Robert Russ, Above Ground Gear

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Will Henderson's avatar
Will Henderson
2h

Some valid points, yes, but it is far simpler and sticks much closer to the fundamental principle involved to just say:

"Alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives should be the name of a convenience store, NOT a Federal agency."

As long as the people in power do not agree with the above it is futile to expect them to agree with any of the more minor sub-points in your bulleted list of highlights on how to "fix" the BATFE.

The belief that such things as the BATFE should exist is much more a religious dogma than the result of rational thought. As such, rational arguments for how to "fix" that dogma are in vain. (Even if such "fixes" could be made, they would be akin to spraying air freshener on the pile of dog $H!T in the middle of the room.) The solution is to not allow people with such religious dogmas to get into positions of power.

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