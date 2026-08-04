The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Vylnce NA's avatar
Vylnce NA
1h

I'd love to see these go to court, especially for someone who was trying to register. Having a solvent trap, that can't be used as a silencer because it hasn't been drilled should be no different than owning a short upper that hasn't been assembled into an SBR. Or a coat hanger.

The reality is that the ATF uses scare tactics like this to dissuade people from owning NFA items. Most of the "kids" have learned to ignore it, but older folks still worry. We can see from cases like Tate's that the ATF has in fact railroaded people in the past (and likely will in the future). However, the ATF has dropped cases against folks when they realized it means their "tools" (unconstitutional interpretations) will get taken away.

The rule of thumb should be that if you aren't doing anything actually illegal (and owning an undrilled solvent trap is legal, same as owning an oil filter or a potato) you should ignore their threats.

I do agree that you should not provide the ATF with any documentation that is not required. Do the minimum. With $0 tax right now, on the off chance that someone rejects it (and it happens), you just resubmit and wait another week.

Good luck and stay safe all.

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David H. Roberson's avatar
David H. Roberson
2h

Stuff like this is part of the reason BATFE enjoys such low esteem from real law enforcement agencies and also why some officials in the agency deserve prison time.

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