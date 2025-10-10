The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
5d

Incredibly thorough and well-researched article. Every time I come here, I leave far better informed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
David Wiedenmann's avatar
David Wiedenmann
5d

Establishing a special legislation to counter and correct the injustices perpetrated on California’s population will be the only way for them to regain their freedoms established under our constitution. The real problem with California is their corrupt election fraud. But I guess that’s pretty much the same with the rest of the criminals running all of the blue states. If the populous of all of the blue states don’t take a stand their children and their children’s children will be forever damned. Sad..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture