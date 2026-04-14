The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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James's avatar
James
8h

As a nearly 30 yr Legal and Civil Intelligence Investigator, I’m begging to think differently about Tates case.

I consider my own 7 yr indictment that was levied against me in order to halt my SexTrafficking investigation on the Canadian border. I got to close to, to many local and State officials that were involved and began tying them all the way to the Epstein crowd.

We are missing something in Tates case. Is his arrest and incarceration just a political stunt to use him as an example? Or is there a much bigger picture here?

Local example: Our Sheriff here claims to be supportive of Second Amendment rights. Yet quietly, at his direction the sheriffs department has confiscated hundreds of guns in a rural county in cases that had nothing to do with gun violence. This same scenario is happening, “quietly “ all over the US.

Quietly and discreetly all across America

, hundreds of government officials elected and unelected were participating in the former Epstein activities. I was aware of this truth more than 25 yrs ago.

Even now with the obvious revelations, The trump administration began to unravel this mysterious heinous activity, but then regressed into protecting the elite people and other subordinates involved. Just recently, we are seeing several resignations by congressman and others related to this kind of activity. I suspect theses men were involved in Epsteins crowd and are now jumping ship in order to separate themselves from the greater incriminating threat.

Rates case is beginning in my view to take a similar turn. Why hasn’t Trump pardoned him.? His case is high profile enough and we know Trump is aware of it. Again, in my estimation, there’s something far bigger behind this case. In reality, legally and lawfully, Tate has obviously done nothing inherently illegal.

However, this is were legality and constitutional construction clash in todays subversion. America has been under subversion for well over 60 yrs. Rate is yet another victim of this subversion and an American people who have been pacified and ideologically subverted. Our tolerance of the growing Deep State elitism and inability to recognize subversive disposition even in the current administration, is leaving all freedom loving Americans susceptible to legal assaults.

No space here to teach a fundamental doctrine, but legality and Constitutionality, are two completely different animals. Subversion has blinded Americans to the difference and the insidious goals thereof.

We must have an awakening immediately realizing that not even the current president is truly on the side of God fearing and freedom loving Americans. Nothing could be more obvious. Denial of these truths only creates further damage. God help us!

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Don Moser's avatar
Don Moser
9h

I wish there was a way to get this on Trump's desk. I have to think that he would pardon Tate on the spot.

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