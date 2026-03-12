The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

This tale of evil must not be forgotten. This young sailor deserves justice and restitution for the time stolen by these frivolous charges . Thanks, Lee, for keeping this in front of mind awareness.

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1 reply by Lee Williams
Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1d

Lee, is there a way to send a letter via snail mail to Patrick? I am sure his days are long and probably positive contact with the outside world would help keep his spirits up.

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