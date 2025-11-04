The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Guido
2h

The message is clear, there are no rules or boundaries for federales who claim to be doing legit and Constitutionally-supported gubmint work.

That being said, with these rogue tyrants eager to leave their jackboot prints on anybody who challenges even the "spirit" of their un-based and fraudulent legal arguments, they will require "community standards" (AKA Mutual Aid) to be employed.

As we learned from the facts surrounding the J6 Patriots and their illegal round-up, once these Fascists make their way to the porch/front door of someone's home, it's all over for the residents and occupiers of said home. With rogue feral agents at the door with multiple muzzles in each resident's face, the only hope to keep their family intact will be action from outside the residence.

They are the ones in charge of this playbook, of re-writing any and all rules at their discretion.

Might suck for them if "their" rules get played against them.

What kind of chronic losers sign-up for that gestapo BS, anyway? Their testicles just finally descended, perhaps? That's perfectly good O2 being wasted.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

David Siemens
2h

Lee, thank you for keeping this idiocy in front of all of us. If allowed to stand, no gun owner is safe from this sort of lawfare. A block of steel can be machined into a machine gun with the proper lathe and mill. Where is the end?

