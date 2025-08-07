Friends,

The annual Gun Rights Policy Conference and Alternative Mass Media Conference are scheduled, and you’re invited!

AMM-Con and the launch of GRPC will be on Friday September 26, 2025, at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek in Salt Lake City, Utah.

GRPC is co-hosted by the Second Amendment Foundation and sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

All individuals who attend AMM-Con understand that we must hold ourselves and others in the gun world to a higher standard than that of the local and national media.

Because of this, we have set aside a full day that will be dedicated to podcasters, bloggers, YouTube creators and anyone else in the NEW MEDIA who has a connection to the 2A Community.

National Radio Host Mark Walters and I will be on one side of an Alternative Media debate. As you can imagine, we’re opposed to AI in the Second Amendment community. Another team—the other side of the debate—will present pro-AI views.

Learn about these conferences — separate registration required for each — click here or here.

Mark your calendar for what’s going to be a great weekend of learning and advocacy!

AMM-Con with GRPC are the Second Amendment networking events of the year!

Yours in Liberty,

Lee, (a proud member of the AMM-Con Committee)