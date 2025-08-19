The Gun Writer

Mcpig
2d

This isn't the ATF's first rodeo. Actions by the ATF and their undercover agent in the Weaver case were found to be 'entrapment' for cutting the barrel of a SG shorter than 18 inches at the ATF agents urging. Weaver failed to appear in court, and US Marshals were dispatched to his home to arrest him. Sneaking up in the dark of night, Weavers dogs started barking at the Marshalls. Weaver son, investigating why the dogs were barking, arrived in time to see hooded and masked individuals shoot the dogs with suppressed weapons. Weaver's son, for right or wrong, fired at the Marshalls. Kevin Harris, seeing 14 year old Samuel Weaver was shot in the back and killed by the Marshals who then retreated.

The Marshals then involved the FBI HRT [a SWAT team] who arrived on scene and were instructed by their supervisor that ANY armed individuals in the Weaver curtilage were 'legitimate targets," a clear violation of Tennessee v. Garner and FBI Use of Force [UOF] policy. This led the FBI to shoot Randy Weaver [wounded and survived] then the FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi, shot Randy Weaver [wounded], shot Kevin Harris [wounded], and killed Vickie Weaver, who was unarmed and standing at the cabin door, holding her infant child killing her.

At trial, the only charge that survived was a failure to appear in Court. The US Attorney handling the case, as error after error on the part of all the government agencies emerged, had a nervous breakdown. In the end, this fiasco cost two lives and later a $3,000,000 settlement was paid to the Weaver survivors.

As a career LEO of 50 years service I researched this case and am professionally embarrassed by the actions of Federal LE agencies totally out of control.

This is a continuing pattern of misconduct by the ATF since its upgrade to LE from Tax Collectors by the Gun Control Act of 1968. These actions continued from shooting Ken Ballew, Ruby Ridge [Weaver], the Waco Massacre where the final attack on the group resulted in the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians, including 20–28 children and Koresh [David Koresh] , and even under Biden the recent killing of Brian Malinowski.

The BATFE needs to be disbanded in toto, its agents retired or assigned to unarmed regulatory functions, as it cannot be salvaged. Events such as this Sailors case are still occuring, and tampering with evidence [this case], entrapments, and unlawful Use of Force, continue.

GenEarly
2d

ATF, FBI, Cia are All Guilty of "a long train of abuses", persecution and worse of Innocent American Citizens.

Nothing "just happens" there is a "reason" for Tate Adamiak's persecution by the ATF. Could just be as simple as their ongoing anti 2nd Amendment Pogrom.

All these Feral Polezi have a history of abuse and cover up as their "Normal Operations" beginning in the Clinton Regime in my memory.

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/08/was_the_fbi_behind_the_oklahoma_bombing.html

