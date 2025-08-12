The Gun Writer

Johnny Bans
8h

“Indeed, we can safely say that individuals are still able to exercise the core right to bear arms when they are limited to purchasing magazines with a capacity of 10 or fewer.”

I thought part of the intent of the 2nd Amendment was so that whatever the govt has, the people have in order to defend themselves if necessary. If The People are limited to 10 rounds or less, the govt should be limited to that, otherwise this is an unConstitutional ruling, no?

David Wiedenmann
8h

Hallelujah for two dissenters in Washington State. The damn communist are out of their minds. I’m personally done with calling these fools leftist. They are all pure evil scum communist. Hopefully SCOTUS accepts his case and follows constitutional law.

