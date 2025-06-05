The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Tucker's avatar
Thomas Tucker
12h

Let's see what Hegseth is made of, hopefully a true patriot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Douglas Bernhard's avatar
Douglas Bernhard
15h

“The gun club held regular shoots at the large military base for decades until December 2020, when Joe Biden’s defense officials decided to bill gun clubs for using their ranges, which violated federal law.”

Factually, incorrect.

President Trump was in office for his first term until January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lee Williams and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture