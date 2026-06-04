The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
7h

I live about 60 miles outside of Asheville and can assure you that homelessness, drug use, home invasions and burglaries are growth industries there. Even though my little town isn't plagued by the same lawlessness as seen in Asheville, we have bears, water moccasins, bobcats and other critters that like to hang around and cause harm. So, in my home a firearm is within reach at all times. And yes, they are loaded. Even the "big ones."

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
8h

I lived in Asheville 30 years ago. Even then, the "homeless" drug addicts were allowed to hassle tourists and residents in the downtown area without police "interference." I began carrying a gun although concealed carry was illegal in NC at that time. Given that Asheville is a blue city I doubt that it has improved in this respect.

It's not just the Gannett papers - American journalism has signed on to the Socialist project, which includes the disarmament of the people. Can't put them in reeducation camps while they have guns. Just ask Paul Krugman.

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