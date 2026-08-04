Robert Russ while an E-4 working on a F-110-100 engine in Japan. (Photo courtesy Robert Russ).

By Lee Williams

Robert Russ spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force fixing fighter jets around the globe while away from his family.

His career took him to Texas, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdon, New Mexico, Nevada, the United Arab Emirates, Niger and even Turkey.

“I joined after 9/11 because I wanted to be in the fight,” Russ said this week.

He doesn’t have one specific event that sums up his time in uniform.

“Honestly, the whole experience did,” he said. “The people, responsibility, the mission and the community all became a big part of who I am. There were tough times being away from family, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything now. It was integrity and honor with a sense of duty.”

Russ served from 2002 to 2022 as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic, retiring as a master sergeant or E-7.

Money isn’t a huge issue for Russ and his family. He and his wife own a plumbing company where she serves as CEO. He now works as an aircraft mechanic for a private firm. Still, something was missing from his life.

“Like a lot of veterans, getting out was an adjustment. When you leave the military, you do not just leave a job. You lose a community and a shared sense of purpose that is hard to replace,” he said. “For a while, I kept coming back to the same question: how do I get back in the fight in a meaningful way?”

After a lot of thought and family discussions, he started Above Ground Gear just five months ago, for a myriad of good reasons.

“I wanted to build something that supports veterans, strengthens community and culture, and gives people a brand they can trust. I also wanted it to reflect the values I grew up with and carried through my service: integrity, service, family, faith, freedom, and pride in this country,” he said.

He chose the company name for a good reason: “Every day Above Ground is a good day,” he said.

Robert Russ and his daughter, Cassi, who is now 18, before a deployment in 2007 to Germany. (Photo courtesy Robert Russ).

Above Ground Gear offers “apparel for veterans and patriots who refuse to blend in. Apparel that stands for freedom, personal responsibility, and the unbreakable mindset forged through service—because being above ground means you’ve got another day to live it right.”

The firm offers t-shirts, hats, blankets and more, all of which bear patriotic and/or humors sayings and logos. The shirts are extremely high quality.

I am proud to name Russ’ firm Above Ground Gear as a new sponsor of this site.

He offers 15% off eligible apparel for TGW readers who use the code GUNWRITER15.

Said Russ: “At the end of the day, I want someone who wears Above Ground Gear to feel proud of who they are and proud of their country. If the brand can help a veteran feel connected, help someone wear their values with pride, or simply remind a person that they are not alone, then we are moving in the right direction.”

Thanks,

Lee

If you or your firm would like to help sponsor The Gun Writer, send me an email and I will be in touch.