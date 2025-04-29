The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard L Jones's avatar
Richard L Jones
5d

It appears to me that Mr. Bodell believes in the old Russian adage: Show me the man and I'll Show youthe Crime!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BJS's avatar
BJS
5dEdited

It would be just and fitting for the Trump Administration to free Patrick Adamiak, fully pardon him and restore his property, his rank and his Second Amendment rights. Money should be taken from Biden’s Gun Violence Prevention budget and used to compensate this fine sailor for all he has suffered. President Trump should take one of the Democrats’ stupid communist holidays like “Earth Day”, “Trans Day of Visibility” and declare it Second Amendment Appreciation Day. Once and for all we need to unequivocally establish the correct cultural narratives. Let the Left protest and we will just continue to celebrate our rights!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture