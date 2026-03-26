Former NRA president allegedly tosses water, profanity at attorney during hearing
Marion Hammer denies she did anything wrong.
by Lee Williams
During a deposition earlier this month as part of her lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, former NRA president Marion Hammer allegedly used profanity and became somewhat combative.
“You think you’re God. And I think you’re an asshole,” Hammer allegedly told the NRA’s attorney, Brian Hayden, according to the subscription-based news service Law 360.
The story states that Hammer directed profanity at Hayden several times throughout the hearing. Hammer is also accused of throwing water from her glass at Hayden during her testimony—which she strongly denied.
The story claims that Hammer tried to knock over Hayden’s coffee, but he was able to grab the cup and prevent her. Hammer did not recall this incident.
The NRA’s legal team asked the court to dismiss Hammer’s lawsuit because of her misconduct.
“Dismissal with prejudice is warranted because plaintiff did not merely participate in a contentious or difficult deposition; she willfully obstructed the deposition, escalated the proceeding from verbal abuse to physical aggression, and assaulted defense counsel Brian Hayden,” the NRA’s legal team stated. “Courts have exercised inherent authority to dismiss due to abusive conduct including implied threats of violence during a deposition, concluding lesser sanctions were inappropriate.”
The NRA also said that Hammer’s misconduct forced them to end the deposition.
“That conduct was not merely rude, uncooperative and evasive,” the NRA stated. “It was also deliberate, escalating, and physically aggressive conduct that brought the deposition to a necessary halt.”
On Thursday morning, Hammer told the Second Amendment Foundation she never threw water at anyone.
“They worked me to death and didn’t pay me,” she said. “They promised to pay me and didn’t, so I am suing for payment. I have two lawsuits: one in Florida and one in Virginia. They cancelled my non-cancellable contract. I’m 87 years old.”
Hammer expressed a negative opinion about one of the NRA’s attorneys.
“He’s an attorney who can’t make a living, so he’s stayed with the NRA all these years. He hates me and he pushed it,” Hammer said. “I’m not doing well physically so they hope I will die soon and they won’t have to pay me.”
Hammer filed suit against her former employer on May 8, 2025, alleging that the NRA misappropriated her name, image and likeness and deposited a check meant for an NRA charity into its own account.
She served as the first female president of the NRA from 1995 to 1998. She is best known for creating the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® program for young children, and for Florida’s concealed-carry licensing initiative.
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Marion Hammer is singularly responsible for the FACT that obtaining a concealed carry permit in America is VASTLY easier now than it ever was ANYWHERE before she began her Florida campaign for it. That was just one of the great things she did for Florida and national gun owners. For example, Florida was once a mishmash of county gun laws. You could become a lawbreaker just by driving from one county into another. In a hard-fought campaign over several sessions, Marion finally got legislation passed putting the state government in charge of ALL gun laws.
Charlton Heston provided moral support for gun owners; Marion Hammer brow-beat scumbag politicians into actually passing laws favoring gun ownership. As founder of the Unified Sportsman of Florida, she was a little package of dynamite who arguably did more for gun owners than anyone in the NRA ever did. Legislators were terrified of getting on the wrong side of her and her Unified Sportsmen of Florida members.
If the NRA owes her money, those bastards should pay up -- pronto!
One of the few regrets in my life is that I paid for a life membership in the NRA before the scandals with LaPierre broke. Today I only give money to SAF and GOA.