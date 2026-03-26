Former NRA president Marion Hammer. (Photo courtesy Marion Hammer.)

by Lee Williams

During a deposition earlier this month as part of her lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, former NRA president Marion Hammer allegedly used profanity and became somewhat combative.

“You think you’re God. And I think you’re an asshole,” Hammer allegedly told the NRA’s attorney, Brian Hayden, according to the subscription-based news service Law 360.

The story states that Hammer directed profanity at Hayden several times throughout the hearing. Hammer is also accused of throwing water from her glass at Hayden during her testimony—which she strongly denied.

The story claims that Hammer tried to knock over Hayden’s coffee, but he was able to grab the cup and prevent her. Hammer did not recall this incident.

The NRA’s legal team asked the court to dismiss Hammer’s lawsuit because of her misconduct.

“Dismissal with prejudice is warranted because plaintiff did not merely participate in a contentious or difficult deposition; she willfully obstructed the deposition, escalated the proceeding from verbal abuse to physical aggression, and assaulted defense counsel Brian Hayden,” the NRA’s legal team stated. “Courts have exercised inherent authority to dismiss due to abusive conduct including implied threats of violence during a deposition, concluding lesser sanctions were inappropriate.”

The NRA also said that Hammer’s misconduct forced them to end the deposition.

“That conduct was not merely rude, uncooperative and evasive,” the NRA stated. “It was also deliberate, escalating, and physically aggressive conduct that brought the deposition to a necessary halt.”

On Thursday morning, Hammer told the Second Amendment Foundation she never threw water at anyone.

“They worked me to death and didn’t pay me,” she said. “They promised to pay me and didn’t, so I am suing for payment. I have two lawsuits: one in Florida and one in Virginia. They cancelled my non-cancellable contract. I’m 87 years old.”

Hammer expressed a negative opinion about one of the NRA’s attorneys.

“He’s an attorney who can’t make a living, so he’s stayed with the NRA all these years. He hates me and he pushed it,” Hammer said. “I’m not doing well physically so they hope I will die soon and they won’t have to pay me.”

Hammer filed suit against her former employer on May 8, 2025, alleging that the NRA misappropriated her name, image and likeness and deposited a check meant for an NRA charity into its own account.

She served as the first female president of the NRA from 1995 to 1998. She is best known for creating the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® program for young children, and for Florida’s concealed-carry licensing initiative.

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