The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Henry's avatar
Henry
1d

Marion Hammer is singularly responsible for the FACT that obtaining a concealed carry permit in America is VASTLY easier now than it ever was ANYWHERE before she began her Florida campaign for it. That was just one of the great things she did for Florida and national gun owners. For example, Florida was once a mishmash of county gun laws. You could become a lawbreaker just by driving from one county into another. In a hard-fought campaign over several sessions, Marion finally got legislation passed putting the state government in charge of ALL gun laws.

Charlton Heston provided moral support for gun owners; Marion Hammer brow-beat scumbag politicians into actually passing laws favoring gun ownership. As founder of the Unified Sportsman of Florida, she was a little package of dynamite who arguably did more for gun owners than anyone in the NRA ever did. Legislators were terrified of getting on the wrong side of her and her Unified Sportsmen of Florida members.

If the NRA owes her money, those bastards should pay up -- pronto!

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1d

One of the few regrets in my life is that I paid for a life membership in the NRA before the scandals with LaPierre broke. Today I only give money to SAF and GOA.

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