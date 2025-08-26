The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1d

If I was going to guess what the official looked like just from the title of your post, it would have been pretty accurate. I am sure it was a delight to have her come do her inspections as your IOI.

As an aside, it is ridiculous how many level of middle management are in the ATF. She held what appears to be 7 different "management" positions in 14 years. A great way to eliminate all of those superfluous positions would be to eliminate the entire agency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lee Williams and others
Lvikingr's avatar
Lvikingr
1d

Well it seems like there's one anti-gun senior official still working at the ATF, it could be easily fixed by dissolving the Agency, and then there would be none.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture