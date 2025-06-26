The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wiedenmann's avatar
David Wiedenmann
1d

Wow Lee was that enlightening! And Adamiak should receive damages and be reinstated with full back pay. And the arresting agents should be prosecuted and jailed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Danny Phillips's avatar
Danny Phillips
13h

Defund and disband these evildoers. Patrick Adamiak should immediately be released from prison and fairly compensated and returned to the Navy at his current or higher rank. The ATF has ruined his life for their ego's. Fire, sue and jail all personnel involved in this charade. Disband the ATF Please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture