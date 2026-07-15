The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
4h

Lee, I do not believe that the ATF agents who perpetrated these crimes have any remorse. I believe they do not want their actions brought out into the daylight because they should lose their jobs, their pensions if they are retired, and their freedom. I am sure the guns that have been seized are sitting in other people's safes as I write this.

I'm not even sure that Cekada is a "good man" as you say. If he was, I believe he would make an announcement that he has launched an investigation into these cases and would make the results, good or bad, known to the public. And the investigations should not be handled by anyone who is currently (or formerly employed by the ATF). Independent investigations would be transparency in government.

It is too easy for Cekada to hide behind the excuse, "These cases have already been adjudicated. They're out of my hands." To be fair, it's probably not in Cekada's job description to investigate past screw-ups by the ATF. It would, however, be the moral thing to do.

As you know, I have written to the President, Cekada, Harmeet Dhillon (DOJ civil rights attorney) and others with zero response to my letters on Tate's behalf. I have been respectful and polite. I don't believe any of my letters have made it past the gatekeepers for any of these people.

I find it a horror that in searching the Bureau of Prisons registry this morning again, Adamiak's location is "Not in the Bureau of Prison's custody." He's a Federal prisoner, for heaven's sake. This is the type of action you would expect in Russia or China. I am disgusted.

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1 reply by Lee Williams
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
4h

The best we can hope for is the elimination of the ATF since none of us are safe from this band of thugs. These examples--and many others over the years--show the ATF to be a lawless, even criminal organization that has no respect for American citizens, the rule of law, or even the Constitution. Rabid dogs must be put down. A gangrenous foot requires amputation. While this new director may be a really good guy, his department needs elimination with (perhaps) a total start-over. Should he be in charge of a new department? That remains to be seen. Let's see what happens next. But personally, I have very limited expectations.

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