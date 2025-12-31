Longtime firearm instructor Mike Magowan teaching at Self Defense Emporium. (Photo courtesy Mike Magowan).

by Lee Williams

Our country was much more troubled and dangerous when Joe Biden was president, but thankfully times have changed, according to several current and former firearm instructors.

“There was a lot more concern about how things were going to go,” said Mike Magowan, chief operations officer for Florida’s Self Defense Emporium. “There’s not as much panic now as there was then.”

Magowan has taught more than 30,000 students how to shoot safely over his 30-year career. He started as a sniper in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and has earned a host of national certifications and accreditations.

He and several other instructors discussed current trends and predicted what will happen in 2026.

Suppressors were a common topic, especially if they finally end up outside of federal purview and can be purchased easier. Everyone mentioned teaching a fully suppressed class.

The largest national trend that’s occurring right now involves smaller 9mm full-capacity handguns specifically made for concealed carry. Everyone predicts their popularity will continue to grow throughout the new year.

There are dozens of models available from a large portion of the firearms industry, and prices range from several hundred dollars to several thousand. These smallish shooters, everyone said, will dominate the market.

“People are looking for smaller pistols with more capacity,” Magowan said. “We’re still riding the Sig P365 wave. There are a lot of people coming in for CCW training and permits. The trend is definitely small pistols that hold lots of bullets.”

The firearms market has become much more stable now that Biden is out of office, according to retired instructor and gun shop owner Mike Young.

“The market was always the same whenever there was a Democrat in office. Prices would go up and things would get scarce,” Young said. “I remember when Obama was elected. You couldn’t even get .22. It’s always weird when you have a Democrat leading the White House, and smooth sailing when you don’t.”

The biggest national trend, Young said, will be the ability to buy guns, ammunition and related products without having to worry that the government will try to take them away.

“That’s a big win for all of us,” he said.

Finding the right instructor, everyone said, can be difficult, but it is well worth the time and effort. The key is talking with them before you meet at the range.

“I would ask how long they’ve been teaching and why are they teaching,” Young said. “I loved selling guns but loved teaching classes much more. You’d see that person get it and the light would turn on. It made it the best. That should be the biggest question: Why are you doing this? Do you love it or are you trying to earn a paycheck? I loved it and miss it every day. I miss the interaction with students and customers.”

Magowan mentioned that one of his former students recently walked out of another instructor’s $600-per-day class because he did not feel safe.

“What I tell people is to make sure your instructor actually cares about what you’re getting out of it,” he said. “I would rather teach for free than not have students get their money’s worth. I want an instructor who is going to move me forward with the right techniques and tactics. I want someone who actually cares about me, not a big résumé guy. I’ve seen guys with massive résumés who actually suck at teaching.”

Everyone warned about online or “Instagram instructors” who can actually harm the industry.

“They’re people who just want to do flashy things with no purpose,” Magowan said. “These are guys who shoot fast but don’t ever show you their targets.”

