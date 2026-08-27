The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
5m

Bodell would probably state under oath that a Yugo was a Ferrari for insurance purposes. In my opinion this man has no actual "expert" qualifications. That he's now being called as an expert witness just gives him a chance to ruin another person's life. His next time in court should be as a defendant.

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Eric Muller's avatar
Eric Muller
12m

Thanks, Lee, for not letting this go. Part of the problem is terminology & the way the narrative has been framed; obviously,the wrong criminal is behind bars. Federal & state laws ,if pursued ,re: Fabrication of Evidence ,along with Perjury, could very well reverse the state of affairs Adam has been subjected to. His attorneys might coordinate with Federal authorities on this avenue & get a liar investigated ,maybe convicted, & get Adam a new trial or exoneration.

"Tampering with evidence is defined under 18 U.S.C. § 1519, which makes it a federal crime to knowingly alter, conceal, falsify, or destroy any record or tangible object with the intent to interfere with an investigation or legal proceeding. Penalties can include significant fines and imprisonment, especially if linked to other criminal offenses".

criminaldefenselawyer.com

An AI search gave 1000's of citations & examples, in many legal publications a paralegal in his lawyers' office might suggest ;( & maybe,a goofy fBi director I won't name could get some mileage announcing another Biden era crime revealed; stranger things have happened ). It's worth a shot.

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