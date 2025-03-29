Federal prosecutors remain solidly anti-gun
My futile attempt to interview the US Attorney in the Fort Devens case.
The following is a series of emails — my futile attempt to interview Assistant U.S. Attorney Julian Canzoneri who was responsible for defending Fort Devens in the recent case.
The email exchange took most of Tuesday.
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to julian.canzoneri
Mr. Canzoneri,
My name is Lee Williams. I am an investigative reporter for the Second Amendment Foundation. I would like to talk to you for a story I am reporting about Ft. Devens Rifle & Pistol Club, Inc. v. U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens,
I can be reached easiest at 941-284-8553.
Thanks,
Lee
__________________________________________________________________________
Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA) <Caroline.Ferguson@usdoj.gov>
to me
Hi there,
Your email was forwarded to me. I handle all media and press relations for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. What may I help you with?
Caroline E. Ferguson
Public Affairs Specialist
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Massachusetts
Office: (617) 748-3263
Mobile: (857) 268-1946
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to Caroline
I would like to interview Mr. Canzoneri regarding the case I mentioned.
__________________________________________________________________________
Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)
to me
Mr. Lee,
Thank you kindly for the invitation. However, we respectfully decline media interviews on matters pending before the Court.
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to Caroline
Okay, but to be clear the case is over.
__________________________________________________________________________
Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)
to me
Thank you. Are you seeking to speak on the record or on background? Would you mind telling me a bit more about the information you’re seeking and project you’re working on? Do you have a sense of questions you’d like to ask?
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to Caroline
I would like to speak on the record with AUSA Canzoneri about the case, which just ended.
__________________________________________________________________________
Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)
to me
Understood. I just need to know a bit more about what you’re working on and what the ask is. I oversee relations between our office and members of the media/press and am happy to try and coordinate something.
Is this for a story? Are you seeking to speak with AUSA Canzoneri on the record, or on background? Would you be able to provide a list of questions/topics you’d like to ask about?
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to Caroline
I would like to interview AUSA Canzoneri.
It is for a news story.
He will be on the record.
I do not ever provide a list of questions in advance.
__________________________________________________________________________
USAMA-Media (USAMA) <USAMA.Media@usdoj.gov>
to me
Mr. Williams,
Thank you again for reaching out and for your interest in speaking with us. After careful consideration, we must respectfully decline your request for an interview.
Kind regards.
__________________________________________________________________________
Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>
to USAMA-Media
On what grounds are you declining my interview request?
It's like a dog chasing his tail...
I never knew that government officials could be so obtuse, unless they are deliberately trying to be. What are they hiding??? Good luck with this one Lee.
Despicable behavior from cowards who are afraid to go on the record lest they be exposed. This needs to be brought to the AG.