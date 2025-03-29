The following is a series of emails — my futile attempt to interview Assistant U.S. Attorney Julian Canzoneri who was responsible for defending Fort Devens in the recent case.

The email exchange took most of Tuesday.

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to julian.canzoneri

Mr. Canzoneri,

My name is Lee Williams. I am an investigative reporter for the Second Amendment Foundation. I would like to talk to you for a story I am reporting about Ft. Devens Rifle & Pistol Club, Inc. v. U.S. Army Garrison Fort Devens,

I can be reached easiest at 941-284-8553.

Thanks,

Lee

Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA) <Caroline.Ferguson@usdoj.gov>

to me

Hi there,

Your email was forwarded to me. I handle all media and press relations for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. What may I help you with?

Caroline E. Ferguson

Public Affairs Specialist

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Massachusetts

Office: (617) 748-3263

Mobile: (857) 268-1946

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to Caroline

I would like to interview Mr. Canzoneri regarding the case I mentioned.

Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)

to me

Mr. Lee,

Thank you kindly for the invitation. However, we respectfully decline media interviews on matters pending before the Court.

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to Caroline

Okay, but to be clear the case is over.

Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)

to me

Thank you. Are you seeking to speak on the record or on background? Would you mind telling me a bit more about the information you’re seeking and project you’re working on? Do you have a sense of questions you’d like to ask?

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to Caroline

I would like to speak on the record with AUSA Canzoneri about the case, which just ended.

Ferguson, Caroline (USAMA)

to me

Understood. I just need to know a bit more about what you’re working on and what the ask is. I oversee relations between our office and members of the media/press and am happy to try and coordinate something.

Is this for a story? Are you seeking to speak with AUSA Canzoneri on the record, or on background? Would you be able to provide a list of questions/topics you’d like to ask about?

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to Caroline

I would like to interview AUSA Canzoneri.

It is for a news story.

He will be on the record.

I do not ever provide a list of questions in advance.

USAMA-Media (USAMA) <USAMA.Media@usdoj.gov>

to me

Mr. Williams,

Thank you again for reaching out and for your interest in speaking with us. After careful consideration, we must respectfully decline your request for an interview.

Kind regards.

Lee Williams <lwilliams@saf.org>

to USAMA-Media

On what grounds are you declining my interview request?