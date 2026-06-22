The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David H. Roberson's avatar
David H. Roberson
1d

The outrage continues. When people ask why law enforcement is held in contempt by so many citizens, this sad case is an excellent example. Adamiak should be free and at least one ATF employee should be imprisoned in his stead.

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1 reply by Lee Williams
Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1d

Just when I think this case can’t get any worse, it does.

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