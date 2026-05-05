The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
11h

Just a casual observation. Most of the violent crime (shootings, stabbings) occur in certain urban geographic areas.

Until you change the culture, those statistics won't change. Even in New York State. While the Progressive Elites blame gun ownership, the truth is the culture of the inhabitants of those geographic areas is completely toxic and defective.

Observations over the last 50 years.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
10h

And we could absolutely solve the current gas crisis if we would just go back to horses as our transportation model. To solve the health care crisis, let barbers start practicing medicine again like in the old days. Prices would definitely go down, and you might even get a shampoo thrown in with your surgery. Lee, as you flawlessly demonstrate in your article, solutions are always available to any and all of life's perceived problems if they don't have to make any sense.

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