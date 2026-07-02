The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Ed in North Texas's avatar
Ed in North Texas
6h

If Lickenbrock has given testimony in court proceedings, I wonder how they have managed to convince a judge that he qualified as an expert witness? Strike that, it would take little to no convincing for some judges already assembling their decision while trial is commencing.

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
5h

A lie when repeated constantly becomes taken as fact. Joseph Goebbels and many others have used this to their advantage. I remember my former wife telling me 35 years ago that "assault rifles are the weapons of choice for drug dealers", a phrase that was doubtless repeated even then on countless network morning shows. Probably she still believes it. Fortunately, now we have alternate news sources that tell the truth about guns, and there are far more Americans who actually own a so-called "assault rifle."

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