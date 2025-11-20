The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
8h

Like so many others, I have a loaded 9mm sitting on my night stand or carried by me as I go about my daily business. This is an every night and every day reality. It has never shot a living human being in the twenty or so years I have owned it. It has provided peace of mind for me through each of those years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
8h

As I'm reading this at my kitchen table, my Riger Redhawk is stating across from me. Hasn't moved a 1/1000 of a millimeter from where I put it about 25 minutes ago. Its going deer hunting with me. In a holster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture