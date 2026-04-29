The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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BJS's avatar
BJS
1dEdited

Does it surprise anyone that self-righteous liberals who created these AI algorithms would worship it as they do their own egos? They were raised in a godless culture which elevated their feelings above reason.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1d

" E3 does not currently weigh all of the factors that could be influencing gun violence such as ...demographic characteristics"

Oh, it ignores the single most relevant factor in "gun violence" but other than that it is great!

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