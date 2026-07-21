The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
12h

The treatment of Adamiak shows the Federal justice system to be both capricious in its judgements and sentencing and vindictive towards those who seek correction and redress. So really our Federal justice system is no better than many that we despise, for example those of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation.

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
11h

Lee, I have come to dread your articles. I am very afraid Tate's case will not have a happy ending. He should receive nothing less than a commutation of his sentence and an expungement of his record. He should receive financial compensation for the loss of his freedom. I understand that every convicted criminal says they are innocent and it is difficult to obtain justice for someone in Tate's situation. It just goes to show you how cruel the world can be and triggers my cynicism.

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