The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Todd Motuelle's avatar
Todd Motuelle
2d

The only reason why the ATF, and the DOJ isn’t looking into this is because they don’t want to be embarrassed. They know they committed crimes themselves during their “investigation” of Adamiak’s “crimes”.

Anyone involved with the investigation who lied in court to get their convictions of Adamiak, should be arrested and prosecuted and receive the jail sentence that was imposed on Tate.

They won’t stop doing this to everyday Americans until someone stops them!

How many more lives are we going to allow these criminals to destroy?!

DISBAND THE ATF!

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
2d

Everyone who reads this should take the time to contact the President and the head of the ATF, whether by phone, letter or email, on Tate's behalf.

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