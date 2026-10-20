The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
7d

During the 2020 riots:

• Dallas: approximately $5 million in reported damage.

• Minneapolis: more than $350 million in reported damage.

• Los Angeles: approximately $171 million in reported damage

Now juxtapose those outcomes with each state’s approach to armed self-defense. Why were the losses so dramatically different?

Police response and political leadership certainly matter. But I believe the prospect of armed resistance matters, too. A mob has more reason to hesitate when its intended victims can defend themselves.

An armed society is a polite society.

Reply
Share
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
7d

This should also be a reminder that the protection of the 2nd Amendment goes far beyond just gun rights legislation. The mass immigration into the U.S. is rapidly changing the American electorate and the new voters simply don't have the same tradition of legal firearms ownership that heritage Americans do.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture