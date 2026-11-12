The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Will Henderson's avatar
Will Henderson
1d

Unless, and until, we can eliminate the control freaks from positions of power, the gross injustices will continue. The Democrats and Republicans have consistently proven themselves to be [almost] exclusively made up of control freaks for as long as they have existed.

Again, this is not a partisan political problem. It is a problem of control freaks versus basic human rights.

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C. Richard Archie's avatar
C. Richard Archie
1d

Falls under the heading of be careful who you elect to be your servants.

Daniel Webster warned us:

“Good intentions will always be pleaded for every assumption of authority. It is hardly too strong to say that the constitution was made to guard the people against the dangers of good intentions. There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.”

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