Don Curton
2d

Bullshit. Law enforcement has KNOWN for years that the best way to handle this situation is to immediately engage. Most school shooters fold the second they run into resistance. Hell, most of them nibble on the end of their own gun once the bullets start flying both ways. And the fucking cops in Uvalde has just attended training that reinforced that knowledge. And they still chickened out. So, NO, that’s not the lesson Uvalde taught law enforcement.

Instead, cops learned that they can chicken out, rub hand sanitizer on their grubby paws while kids are actively being shot mere feet away from them, and nothing happens. This was almost 4 years ago. Once the hubbub died down, once the sheer public fury got directed somewhere else, a quiet trial and a not guilty are the result. And I bet that motherfucker ends up suing for back pay too.

There’s still a lot of open questions about this incident. And the Law Vegas one too. Plus many others. Sorry, not trying to be a conspiracy theorist, but there’s just too much here that suggest the shooter was a wind-up toy.

Sian
2d

When I say it's being extremely generous to say he "hesitated" it's on he same level of understatement as calling the take extremely generous, and the policy shift to taking immediate action and engaging the shooter with whatever you've got as soon as possible was codified, at the absolute latest, after Parkland in 2018, and many knew and implemented this years before. Uvalde cops trained on this exact thing earlier that year.

This is just another reminder that police have no duty to save you, or even to ensure that you get medical attention and not bleed out within 2 hours after being shot. If they're too chickenshit to take out an active killer, well you see they just want to go home at the end of the day.

All I can say is that if I had lost a loved one that day, ex-officer Gonzales would need to watch his back for the rest of his goddamned life.

