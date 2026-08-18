The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Roger J's avatar
Roger J
7h

It isn't a bug in Connecticut's system; it's a feature.

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
7h

The State will always abuse their power, this is why government should be so small we're surprised when the election posters come up.

Robert Russ

Abovegroundgear.com

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