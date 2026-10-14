The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Bobby Bama's avatar
Bobby Bama
Oct 14

Just another attack on our rights.

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Robert Russ's avatar
Robert Russ
Oct 14

When those that program our software do not share our values, we cannot be surprised when they try to "price" us out of the market. A parallel economy has been floated by greater minds than my simpleton brain– and I am starting to lean that direction.

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