Phoenix Ikner, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder for a mass shooting that occurred April 15, 2025, at Florida State University, which is located in Tallahassee, Florida. NOTE: Ikner is recovering from a bullet wound from law enforcement to his jaw in the booking photo.

by Lee Williams

Attorneys representing the wife of one of two men killed last year during a mass shooting at Florida State University, which was allegedly committed by 21-year-old Phoenix Ikner, say that they will soon file a civil lawsuit against ChatGPT and its parent company OpenAI, after learning that the chatbot allegedly helped Ikner plan his mass killings and aided him throughout the commission of his crimes.

“We have been advised that the shooter was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting. We also have reason to believe that ChatGPT may have advised the shooter how to commit these heinous crimes. We will therefore file suit against ChatGPT, and its ownership structure, very soon, and will seek to hold them accountable for the untimely and senseless death of our client, Mr. Morales,” according to a press release from attorneys Ryan Hobbs and Dean LeBoeuf, members of the Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs law firm in Tallahassee.

Attempts at contacting the two civil attorneys Thursday were not successful.

Attempts at contacting ChatGPT or its parent company OpenAI were also unsuccessful. However, OpenAI did send a statement to the Guardian—a British newspaper that covered the possible lawsuit story.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. We built ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology,” OpenAI said in its statement.

Ikner was charged with murdering Tiru Chabba, 45, and Robert Morales, 57, a former high school football coach who was working as FSU’s dining program manager on the day he was killed. The coming lawsuit will be brought by his widow, Betty Morales, who has a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $169,000.

According to law enforcement, former coach Robert Morales was shot and killed by Phoenix Ikner while Morales was working at FSU. (Photo courtesy GoFundMe ).

According to law enforcement, Ikner holds both American and Norwegian citizenship. One of the firearms Ikner allegedly used belonged to his stepmother, who is a Leon County (Florida) Sheriff’s Deputy.

Ikner, who was born Christian Gunnar Eriksen and later changed his name, allegedly had a troubled youth. His biological mother was charged with kidnapping him and she fought constantly with his biological father, which included an $80,000 lawsuit.

Ikner was reportedly fascinated with Adolph Hitler, Nazism and the Third Reich, as well as online gaming. He named one online gaming account after the Nazi SS.

Tallahassee Police said there was no connection between Ikner and any of his victims.

Ikner pleaded not guilty to all nine charges. His trial has been delayed but is scheduled to start in October. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

It is not known whether the civil lawsuit could affect the criminal case.

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