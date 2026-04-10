ChatGPT accused of aiding accused mass-murderer
Phoenix Ikner, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.
by Lee Williams
Attorneys representing the wife of one of two men killed last year during a mass shooting at Florida State University, which was allegedly committed by 21-year-old Phoenix Ikner, say that they will soon file a civil lawsuit against ChatGPT and its parent company OpenAI, after learning that the chatbot allegedly helped Ikner plan his mass killings and aided him throughout the commission of his crimes.
“We have been advised that the shooter was in constant communication with ChatGPT leading up to the shooting. We also have reason to believe that ChatGPT may have advised the shooter how to commit these heinous crimes. We will therefore file suit against ChatGPT, and its ownership structure, very soon, and will seek to hold them accountable for the untimely and senseless death of our client, Mr. Morales,” according to a press release from attorneys Ryan Hobbs and Dean LeBoeuf, members of the Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs law firm in Tallahassee.
Attempts at contacting the two civil attorneys Thursday were not successful.
Attempts at contacting ChatGPT or its parent company OpenAI were also unsuccessful. However, OpenAI did send a statement to the Guardian—a British newspaper that covered the possible lawsuit story.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. We built ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology,” OpenAI said in its statement.
Ikner was charged with murdering Tiru Chabba, 45, and Robert Morales, 57, a former high school football coach who was working as FSU’s dining program manager on the day he was killed. The coming lawsuit will be brought by his widow, Betty Morales, who has a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $169,000.
According to law enforcement, Ikner holds both American and Norwegian citizenship. One of the firearms Ikner allegedly used belonged to his stepmother, who is a Leon County (Florida) Sheriff’s Deputy.
Ikner, who was born Christian Gunnar Eriksen and later changed his name, allegedly had a troubled youth. His biological mother was charged with kidnapping him and she fought constantly with his biological father, which included an $80,000 lawsuit.
Ikner was reportedly fascinated with Adolph Hitler, Nazism and the Third Reich, as well as online gaming. He named one online gaming account after the Nazi SS.
Tallahassee Police said there was no connection between Ikner and any of his victims.
Ikner pleaded not guilty to all nine charges. His trial has been delayed but is scheduled to start in October. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.
It is not known whether the civil lawsuit could affect the criminal case.
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I know people often wonder how so many young men have committed these unusual and senseless crimes over the years. It seems strange and Radom that a young man would get to such a point mentality and emotionally as to carry out these types of crimes.
One of my own classmates in high school, a few years after graduating, took a young Nurse on a date which ended in her being chopped up in small pieces and put into various jars.
Later in my Investigative career a few years after my USMC tenure ended, I learned of a program taking place in an extremely discreet location in Europe, run by several American officers and of course CIA assets. This program started in the 1960s as a research project to turn young men into assassins for political purposes.
In this program they learned how to manipulate the moral sensibilities of young men. They discovered that using homosexual acts debased the conscience to the point that human life became meaningless to the subject.
From this program they also learned how game and manipulate troubled young men through the internet by using addictive visual habits. Pornography, cartoons, video games and other points of interest. The internet has only increased the ability of these programs.
You might ask why? In the realms of history one will find first, the on going Spiritual wickedness in high places that always manifest itself in physical form, for evil will always find a root in the hearts of people who are more susceptible.
Secondly, we must never underestimate the evil of politics, power mongers and government entities that are constantly looking for crisis as, Crisis Creates Change. Such evil empowers governments beyond the bounds of law as the tragedy of such heinous incidents shocks the public making them vulnerable to methodical and progressive changes in government authority.
Another lesson in subversion. Subversion is ideological manipulation of a society. Why do you believe what you believe? Why do you trust the government? Why do you accept certain legal premises? Why do Americans allow constant Constitutional circumventions by their government? Why do we tolerate many social ills that we know are wrong? Why is America in decline? Why do young men commit such heinous crimes that to the rational individual have no basis?
Generational Subversion is no accident. There are no accidents in politics.
While AI certainly has the potential for good, this sordid tale of criminality shows it has the probability for evil as well. As youngsters engaged in science fiction we learned the first rule of robots was to do no evil. Now that science fiction has become scientific fact, we learn that AI doesn't have that rule, or at least doesn't follow it. Numerous incidences of AI citing fictitious sources in legal cases seems to demonstrate it does not follow any acceptable moral code, either. As a species, it would seem we need to exert some form of control over AI if we are to continue. I fear we may already be too late.