The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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James's avatar
James
2h

I know people often wonder how so many young men have committed these unusual and senseless crimes over the years. It seems strange and Radom that a young man would get to such a point mentality and emotionally as to carry out these types of crimes.

One of my own classmates in high school, a few years after graduating, took a young Nurse on a date which ended in her being chopped up in small pieces and put into various jars.

Later in my Investigative career a few years after my USMC tenure ended, I learned of a program taking place in an extremely discreet location in Europe, run by several American officers and of course CIA assets. This program started in the 1960s as a research project to turn young men into assassins for political purposes.

In this program they learned how to manipulate the moral sensibilities of young men. They discovered that using homosexual acts debased the conscience to the point that human life became meaningless to the subject.

From this program they also learned how game and manipulate troubled young men through the internet by using addictive visual habits. Pornography, cartoons, video games and other points of interest. The internet has only increased the ability of these programs.

You might ask why? In the realms of history one will find first, the on going Spiritual wickedness in high places that always manifest itself in physical form, for evil will always find a root in the hearts of people who are more susceptible.

Secondly, we must never underestimate the evil of politics, power mongers and government entities that are constantly looking for crisis as, Crisis Creates Change. Such evil empowers governments beyond the bounds of law as the tragedy of such heinous incidents shocks the public making them vulnerable to methodical and progressive changes in government authority.

Another lesson in subversion. Subversion is ideological manipulation of a society. Why do you believe what you believe? Why do you trust the government? Why do you accept certain legal premises? Why do Americans allow constant Constitutional circumventions by their government? Why do we tolerate many social ills that we know are wrong? Why is America in decline? Why do young men commit such heinous crimes that to the rational individual have no basis?

Generational Subversion is no accident. There are no accidents in politics.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
2h

While AI certainly has the potential for good, this sordid tale of criminality shows it has the probability for evil as well. As youngsters engaged in science fiction we learned the first rule of robots was to do no evil. Now that science fiction has become scientific fact, we learn that AI doesn't have that rule, or at least doesn't follow it. Numerous incidences of AI citing fictitious sources in legal cases seems to demonstrate it does not follow any acceptable moral code, either. As a species, it would seem we need to exert some form of control over AI if we are to continue. I fear we may already be too late.

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