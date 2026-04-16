The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
10h

As a former Commiefornian, all I can say is, "Wow!" Every time I think they have hit rock bottom, they manage to come up with another act that is even more outrageous.

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BJS's avatar
BJS
10hEdited

One could argue that the Stop Nick Shirley Act also is preempted by Federal Immigration Law and Federal HIPPA regulations in addition to violating the First Amendment. . .One might also opine how interesting it is that petty tyranny is a Bonta family business.

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