James Bolton
7d

Britain has gone into near total tyranny against their own legitimate citizens. We should take note, that they were first pacified , then disarmed and now the government can do anything it wants as there is no deterrent to total control.

The same forces are at work in America. The Deep State which controls most of the functions of the federal government and many states, work daily to bring Americans to the point of surrendering their sovereign right to bear arms.

Be ware. The next generation of Americans do not understand this right or it’s function. Given the escalating corruption and political subversion in this nation being propagated through deceptive means, even under the banner of conservatism, we need to be ever more knowledgeable and active in protecting and living out our God given freedoms.

Always remember, deception is the art of war. Trusting bureaucrats and other elected individuals with your freedom is a serious mistake with diabolical consequences.

Theodore Hile
7d

Once upon a time while in a graduate degree program with signifigant Chinese student participation, I invited a couple of them to come with me as guests at my local gun range. I let them fire a pistol and a AR-15 Uunder my supervision and take pictures to share with their friends both here and at home.

The reactions were fun to watch: those students would never be able to touch a firearm at home unless they were in their PLA, and then only under very close control. I let them know that Americans held in excess of 350 million firearms, and that I was not an outlier as an owner of AR-type firearms. They told their buddies about their experience (it was dazzling to them). Any other realizations they had, I could not detect...

