The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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James's avatar
James
18h

Here’s the real problem. We’re going to tolerate this.

Cruel and unusual punishment. It’s a violation of his Constitutional rights.

The American people are at fault here. That van should be located, and any local sheriff or state police should stop the van and remove Tate from it.

This is tyranny period. We are being tested!

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1 reply by Lee Williams
Chris Wiggins's avatar
Chris Wiggins
19h

You cannot hate rhe BATFE enough.

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