by Lee Williams

Federal inmate Patrick “Tate” Adamiak learned Wednesday that he is about to receive 50 days of “Diesel Therapy” prior to his June 25th court hearing.

“I was told to pack up and that I was going to get moved,” he said Wednesday. “It’s Diesel Therapy. This is exactly what I was afraid of.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has never treated inmates well. One of the methods they use to mistreat inmates is by driving them around in a prison van for weeks or even months on end, which the inmates and even the guards call “Diesel Therapy.”

It prevents the inmates from contacting their friends, family and the occasional reporter. Most worrisome, the inmates are kept completely out of touch with their defense attorneys. They also miss meals, showers, sleep and are unable to work on their criminal cases.

Adamiak, who is serving a 20-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for crimes he never committed, must appear for a hearing next month in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia. It does not take 50 days to drive from his New Jersey prison to any courtroom in Virginia.

“I’ll be headed to Oklahoma or maybe even Georgia to get to Virginia,” Adamiak said.

His father, Dave Adamiak, is absolutely outraged.

“I am livid! This should have been fixed. Now my son has to drive around for months in a fu—ing van. They’re playing dirty pool. That’s how they roll. It’s not about what’s true. It’s so freaking horrible. I learned about it just an hour ago. For the first time ever, I couldn’t even talk to Tate. I was so boiling! His legal team has been looking at his case for three years now. There are a dozen ways he could get out. It’s horrible! We even laid off the pressure a bit. How many people have to call out how stupid their decisions are? All they have to do is drop Tate’s case! They don’t even want to help. It’s amazing they could bull—it us for so long. It’s horrible to have an innocent person in prison for four years and everybody knows the truth. They could put a hold on him. That would show some good faith, at least. Nothing’s materialized. On TV they’re saying they’re going to fix all of these Biden problems. Tate ranks right up there with Malinowski. The only difference is they didn’t kill Tate. He would not be where he is without these damn blue-state judges with too much power. Damn blue state judges. They disregard the First and Second Amendments. How is this America? What happened to this country? We need to get him out by whatever means we can. They need to admit they screwed up. They need to go after [ATF Firearms Enforcement Officer Jeffrey R.] Bodell. He’s the problem here. He made up all of this. Tate does not need to be on anyone’s back burner. This is horrible. He’s on notice and they’re not doing jack,” Dave Adamiak said.

Senior officials at both the Justice Department and the ATF did not return calls or texts seeking to know why Adamiak is going to be moved across the United States from prison to prison for the next 50 days.

These same officials could stop this from happening by placing a hold on Adamiak, which would keep him at the Fort Dix federal prison.

Adamiak, who is now 31, was just a 28-year-old E-6 in the U.S. Navy prior to his arrest. He enjoyed firearms and ran a private website that sold gun parts—not guns. He was always extremely careful about what he sold. After all, he had to protect his naval career, which was doing extremely well.

Because Joe Biden’s ATF screwed up, kicked down Adamiak’s door and then created a multitude of fake charges, it showed they would rather prosecute an innocent man and force him to serve two decades behind bars than admit the truth—that he violated no laws and did nothing wrong.

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