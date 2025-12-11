The Gun Writer

Tim Boatfield
11h

I pray for Tate’s redemption everyday. Please join me.

The way he describes conditions in this facility is enough to make me feel sick for him. I can only imagine how he makes it day in and day out.

The people responsible for putting him here are the lowest form of scum and I hope they get their due someday.

Senator Rick Scott is a damned virtue signaling liar for stating on a Florida radio station several months ago that he was going to check into Tate’s case and try to help him out. I’d really love to see someone in his state call his sorry ass out on this.

David Siemens
10h

If we ever had any doubt about BATF's dedication to the rule of law, this situation should eliminate that doubt. An innocent man, convicted of spurious charges supported by a web of demonstrable lies, is imprisoned in something akin to a Soviet gulag. This cannot be allowed to stand in these United States. Evidence would do more than just suggest that we treat convicted murderers and sex offenders better. Once again Lee, thank you for keeping this issue front and center.

2 replies by Lee Williams and others
9 more comments...

