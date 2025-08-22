The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Tucker's avatar
Thomas Tucker
11h

That tweet provides clear insight into the mindset of the ATF; they are truly anti-2A. As such, the organization needs to be dismantled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lee Williams and others
rob wittman's avatar
rob wittman
10h

That's the pot calling the kettle black. There are plenty of examples of the ATF not having any regard for "public safety". They've got a lot of blood on their hands

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture