The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack B's avatar
Jack B
19h

Never ending corruption from the ATF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Wiedenmann's avatar
David Wiedenmann
20h

Adamiak has to get in contact with Robert Barnes. One of the best constitutional defense attorneys going. And I can’t believe that he hasn’t been pardoned. Rick Scott has sure been a big help, NOT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture