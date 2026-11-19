Pastor Russell Fincher (Photo courtesy of the Fincher family.)

by Lee Williams

ATF Director Robert Cekada told Pastor Russell Fincher this week that he can’t get any of his seized firearms even after he was pardoned by President Donald J. Trump because ATF staffers destroyed them all—every single one.

Pastor Fincher is a good man and an extremely devout Christian who never says a bad word about anyone, but even he has serious questions if not doubts about what happened to all of his guns.

“Prove to me—show me the evidence they were destroyed—show me the video,” Fincher said Wednesday. “At this point, there’s a lot of doubt. I am not doubting Rob [Cekada], but sometimes people tell him what they think he wants to hear. If he knew there was some kind of theft, I really feel he would lower the boom on them. He’s fighting that attitude of the public about the ATF, and it’s not helping if his people do stuff that is immoral or even illegal.”

Like Patrick “Tate” Adamiak and others, Fincher was the victim of Joe Biden’s ATF.

He recalls the hellish day in 2023 when a dozen ATF agents wearing tactical gear and carrying AR-15s stormed into his home.

They handcuffed him and laid him out on his porch. Several agents yelled and screamed at him for more than an hour while others ripped apart his home. He offered to relinquish his Federal Firearm License, and an agent quickly had him sign three forms.

The ATF took more than 50 of his personal firearms, including a Wilson Combat, five Glocks and a mint AK—a Polytech Pre-ban milled under-folder, which was worth thousands of dollars.

“You’re done. We have to shut you down,” Fincher recalls the lead ATF agent saying. “You tell all your FFL buddies we are coming for them. We are shutting the gun shows down.”

Months later, a federal grand jury issued a three-count indictment charging Fincher with two felonies and one misdemeanor:

Count one: Engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, a felony.

Count two: Selling ammunition to a prohibited person, a felony.

Count three: Making false entry in records by a federal firearms dealer, a misdemeanor.

Fincher’s Federal Public Defender negotiated a plea agreement, which kept Fincher out of federal prison. He pleaded guilty to selling ammunition to a felon.

Both sides agreed that three years of probation would be “the appropriate disposition of the case.” The plea agreement also specified that Fincher would not contest the forfeiture of his personal firearms.

During the negotiations, Fincher said the prosecutor agreed that he could have all of his firearms returned as long as he would sell them, but the ATF objected, which killed this deal.

Instead, Fincher was allowed to keep 13 of his firearms. The ATF would keep 39.

“They got all the higher end guns,” Fincher said. “For the most part, I got the lower end guns.”

Fincher said he was forced to sell all of the 13 firearms.

“I couldn’t work for a year,” he said. “We needed the money to pay bills.”

Everything changed when President Trump gave Fincher and several others a “full and unconditional” pardon. Life as he knew it was restored. He received a call from Cekada, and the two men talked for more than an hour, during which Fincher asked the ATF director about his guns.

Fincher said Cekada told him his guns were destroyed in August of this year. He was pardoned just days later, on Sept. 2, 2026.

“I really don’t know what happened to my guns,” Fincher said. “I think it’s possible that some were destroyed, but it would shock me if it were the higher end guns. I even told the director that he should have heard his agents when they were in my house—five or six guys ogling over my guns. It looked pretty shady. I try not to be a big conspiracy person, but until you have proof it’s hard not to be. What they said—how they were drooling over my guns—even my son said some of those guns went to someone’s house.

“I want to believe him, but my heart tells me what they are telling him might not be exactly correct,” Fincher said. “I know he’s not doing the field work. He has to take them at their word, and he’s an honorable man. The reason people have doubts about the ATF is because of their bad actors, but I want to believe that he’s making changes. I have nothing but praise for Rob Cekada.”

Fincher said Cekada told him the destruction of his firearms occurred in a West Virginia ATF facility and was videotaped.

On Tuesday, the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project submitted a Freedom of Information Act request, or FOIA request, for a copy of the video of the destruction of Fincher’s firearms.

Cekada, who was flying to Salt Lake City, said in a phone text that he may have been mistaken about the video.

“I’m checking, I may have been mistaken when I talked to Fincher. Sounds like the cameras I saw may have been installed for security purposes not to record the destruction of the evidence. I will have an answer soon,” Cekada said in his text.

Cekada also supplied several pages of a document called “Report of Destruction,” which lists all of Fincher’s firearms. The documents claim Fincher’s 39 guns were destroyed by the ATF on June 12, 2026.

Cekada said there is no video of the destruction.

“Ok confirmed there are no cameras for the destruction process just overall security. I just read the policy for the ATF National Destruction Branch—Asset Forfeiture Division. The NDB is charged with destroying all firearms for all DOJ law enforcement components. No mention of recording the process. The procedures are pretty simple but in a nutshell shell, NDB personnel document receipt of the firearms authorized for destruction from FedEx. The NDB personnel verify the make, model and serial number. As soon as the firearms are destroyed the report of destruction is executed by the NDB personnel. The information is then updated in the DOJ Consolidated Asset Tracking System (CATS). The system is designed to track, throughout the forfeiture life cycle, assets seized by federal law enforcement agencies. Seizure and forfeiture sanctions are governed by numerous statutes and regulations within the United States Code and are initiated against property that was either used in commission of a crime or was purchased with proceeds from criminal activity,” Cekada said in a text.

The news hit Fincher hard.

“It took me three years to save up enough to buy that Wilson Combat. They never even said why they wanted it or these other guns, which were not part of my FFL. I think it was to punish me. That ATF lawyer did this all to punish me. Rob [Cekada] is looking at it through different glasses. It doesn’t help me, but maybe they’ll put cameras in there. I do appreciate all he’s done, I just don’t know,” Fincher said. “I want to see a video. It’s just a little disheartening.”

Once he landed, Cekada said he understands what Fincher is experiencing.

“He has a right to complain about what he went through,” Cekada said. “I talk to a lot of people. He has been a complete gentleman and understanding of his situation.”

ATF Director Robert Cekada. (Photo courtesy ATF.)

The Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project wouldn’t be possible without you. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation to support pro-gun stories like this.

Share

Leave a comment