The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

This looks like two more years of relatively safe gun ownership followed by who knows what? If the blue side gets the nod all of us gun owners may lose our Constitutional rights. Now is NOT THE TIME to lower our defenses.

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4 replies by Lee Williams and others
Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1d

Actions speak louder than words, and so far, Cekada has been true to his word. However, if conservatives lose again in 2028, then Cekada will of course be gone. Right now, things look very bleak for gun owners, especially in the states that have now turned blue. Go watch William Kirk's analysis on YouTube of the 6 states that have gone completely blue and what he sees coming for them. It's very troubling.

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