The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Noehren's avatar
Becky Noehren
18h

Every licensed FFL dealer has “right of refusal” to sell/transfer a firearm. I’m a small FFL holder in rural Iowa and have done so several times for various reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
18h

9 years? They all should have been sentenced to 20 years to start, then added onto depending on the charges. This is why no one is scared to break the law when it comes to firearms. When there is no fear, there is no deterrence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture